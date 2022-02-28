The third entry in the Fantastic Beasts looks like its going to be one action packed film. The new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore just dropped and it features a lot of great action and a deeper look at Mads Mikkelsen's Grindelwald, who replaced Johnny Depp in the role. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore releases on April 8, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

