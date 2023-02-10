While the trailer for Fast X drops tomorrow, you can already secure the tickets for the upcoming film. Announced with a stylish promo that features a new look at the cast including Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, the promo revealed that the tickets have gone on sale. Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham and more, with the film releasing on May 19, 2023. Fast X: First Poster for Vin Diesel's Action Film Teases the Beginning of the End (View Pic).

Check Out the New Promo for Fast X:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster)

