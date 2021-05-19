Netflix just dropped the official trailer of the Fear Street trilogy and it is for the first time the streaming giant is releasing three parts of a film back to back. Going by Fear Street trailer, horror fans are in for a treat as they witness those chills and thrills of a typical slasher film and this probably makes us feel nostalgic about those Friday The 13th and Halloween movies. Fear Street is all set to release on Netflix in three parts on July 2, 9 and 16 respectively.

Fear Street Trailer:

