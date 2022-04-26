One of Hollywood's biggest controversies that happened in the last few years has been that of the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that took place on the set of Rust. Caused by an unchecked gun with a live round that was shot by Alec Baldwin, the incident has been everyone's talk of mout. Recent video released by the police surrounding the investigation shows Baldwin practicing with a gun on set.

Check Out The Video Below:

Footage released by the police shows Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust practising with a gun. The images were captured before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured. Read more: https://t.co/cJrXc0XRxP pic.twitter.com/JbEu1a8wry — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)