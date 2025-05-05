Elon Musk has changed his display name on X (formerly Twitter) to “Gorklon Rust.” The new name appears to be a mix of terms connected to “Grok,” the AI chatbot created by his company xAI, and “Rust,” which may refer to the Rust programming language said to be used in xAI’s technical infrastructure. The move might leave many users wondering about the deeper meaning behind the name, as Musk has a history of cryptic online behaviour. It isn’t the first time he’s done this kind of stuff. In the past, he briefly went by names like Harry Bolz and Kekius Maximus. “Gorklon Rust” is also the name of a meme coin currently trading on Solana-based platforms like PumpSwap, Raydium, and Meteora. Grok 3.5 Benchmark Results Leaked Ahead of Launch, Upcoming xAI Chatbot Outperforms Grok 3, Gemini 2.5 Pro and o3 With Higher Scores.

Elon Musk Changes His X Account Name to ‘Gorklon Rust’

BREAKING: Elon Musk changed his name to "gorklon rust". pic.twitter.com/FCciMGhZxR — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 4, 2025

