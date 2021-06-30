Gal Gadot is on cloud nine as she has finally welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Daniella, with her husband Jaron Varsano. The Wonder Woman actress took to Instagram and announced the news via a family picture. Gal and Jaron are already parents to nine-year-old daughter Alma and four-year-old daughter Maya.

