Gigi Paris, Glen Powell's girlfriend, has reportedly unfollowed his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney on Instagram. Over the weekend, the two actors had a video go viral online that saw Sweeney and Powell get a bit flirty with each other. With the video receiving a lot of traction, it looks like that is what would have made Paris unfollow the Euphoria star. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's R-Rated Romcom Officially Titled 'Anyone But You', Footage Shown at CinemaCon 2023 Featured the Stars Getting Intimate With Each Other.

