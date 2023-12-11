The eminent Golden Globes, scheduled for January 7, 2024, unveiled its anticipated nominees on December 11, 2023. Leading the pack of nominees are Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Bear, and Succession, dominating across multiple categories. These acclaimed productions secured spots in the 81st Golden Globe Award nominations, showcasing the diverse talent and narratives celebrated in this year's lineup. With a comprehensive list of nominees released, anticipation surges for the prestigious event, promising a celebration of excellence in cinema and television. Golden Globes Announce 2024 Broadcast Date: CBS and Paramount+ To Host Prestigious Awards Show.

See The Golden Globe Awards 2024 Nominations Here:

Best Male Actor

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama: • BRADLEY COOPER | MAESTRO • LEONARDO DICAPRIO | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON • COLMAN DOMINGO | RUSTIN • BARRY KEOGHAN | SALTBURN • CILLIAN MURPHY | OPPENHEIMER • ANDREW SCOTT |… pic.twitter.com/ehax2O8EVT — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Picture Drama

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Picture - Drama: • ANATOMY OF A FALL • KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON • MAESTRO • OPPENHEIMER • PAST LIVES • THE ZONE OF INTEREST pic.twitter.com/SNJEfjKEPS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Picture Musical/Comedy

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy: • AIR • AMERICAN FICTION • BARBIE • THE HOLDOVERS • MAY DECEMBER • POOR THINGS pic.twitter.com/VFjOXjEjWF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Drama: • ANNETTE BENING | NYAD • LILY GLADSTONE | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON • SANDRA HÜLLER | ANATOMY OF A FALL • GRETA LEE | PAST LIVES • CAREY MULLIGAN | MAESTRO • CAILEE SPAENY… pic.twitter.com/BauMbZi87n — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Cinematic Box Office Achievement

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: • BARBIE • GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 • JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 • MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART 1 • OPPENHEIMER • SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE • THE SUPER… pic.twitter.com/Do19Nsz7lB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Stand Up Comedian TV

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television: • RICKY GERVAIS | RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON • TREVOR NOAH | TREVOR NOAH: WHERE WAS I • CHRIS ROCK | CHRIS ROCK: SELECTIVE OUTRAGE • AMY SCHUMER | AMY SCHUMER: EMERGENCY CONTACT •… pic.twitter.com/1vW1DGCUUg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Musical Comedy Series

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Musical/Comedy Series: • ABBOTT ELEMENTARY • BARRY • THE BEAR • JURY DUTY • ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING • TED LASSO pic.twitter.com/gutVUYv5Y1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Male Actor Musical/Comedy

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy: • NICOLAS CAGE | DREAM SCENARIO • TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET | WONKA • MATT DAMON | AIR • PAUL GIAMATTI | THE HOLDOVERS • JOAQUIN PHOENIX | BEAU IS AFRAID • JEFFREY WRIGHT |… pic.twitter.com/OhiWjy4kTU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Supporting Actor Female

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture: • EMILY BLUNT | OPPENHEIMER • DANIELLE BROOKS | THE COLOR PURPLE • JODIE FOSTER | NYAD • JULIANNE MOORE | MAY DECEMBER • ROSAMUND PIKE | SALTBURN • DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH… pic.twitter.com/I6grxL8YWi — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Director

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Director – Motion Picture: • BRADLEY COOPER | MAESTRO • GRETA GERWIG | BARBIE • YORGOS LANTHIMOS | POOR THINGS • CHRISTOPHER NOLAN | OPPENHEIMER • MARTIN SCORSESE | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON • CELINE SONG | PAST… pic.twitter.com/mpwge8UiNX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best TV Female Actor

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series: • HELEN MIRREN | 1923 • BELLA RAMSEY | THE LAST OF US • KERI RUSSELL | THE DIPLOMAT • SARAH SNOOK | SUCCESSION • IMELDA STAUNTON | THE CROWN • EMMA STONE | THE CURSE pic.twitter.com/BKkzS3bY7t — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Male Actor Limited Series

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: • MATT BOMER | FELLOW TRAVELERS • SAM CLAFLIN | DAISY JONES & THE SIX • JON HAMM | FARGO • WOODY HARRELSON | WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS • DAVID… pic.twitter.com/qYBS3OuGGx — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best TV Male Actor

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Male Actor - Musical/Comedy Series: • BILL HADER | BARRY • STEVE MARTIN | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING • JASON SEGEL | SHRINKING • MARTIN SHORT | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING • JASON SUDEIKIS | TED… pic.twitter.com/HMbWHufiML — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Screenplay

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: • GRETA GERWIG & NOAH BAUMBACH | BARBIE • TONY MCNAMARA | POOR THINGS • CHRISTOPHER NOLAN | OPPENHEIMER • ERIC ROTH & MARTIN SCORSESE | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON • CELINE SONG | PAST… pic.twitter.com/EouWvbUqrl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Supporting Male Actor

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture: • WILLEM DAFOE | POOR THINGS • ROBERT DE NIRO | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON • ROBERT DOWNEY JR. | OPPENHEIMER • RYAN GOSLING | BARBIE • CHARLES MELTON | MAY DECEMBER • MARK… pic.twitter.com/QGLLSqJdDq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Picture

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Picture - Animated: • THE BOY AND THE HERON • ELEMENTAL • SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE • THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE • SUZUME • WISH pic.twitter.com/VDh26Hu3Qh — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Female Actor Limited Series

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: • RILEY KEOUGH | DAISY JONES & THE SIX • BRIE LARSON | LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY • ELIZABETH OLSEN | LOVE & DEATH • JUNO TEMPLE | FARGO •… pic.twitter.com/fOsKpDB5SQ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Supporting Female Actor TV

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Supporting Female Actor - Television: • ELIZABETH DEBICKI | THE CROWN • ABBY ELLIOTT | THE BEAR • CHRISTINA RICCI | YELLOWJACKETS • J. SMITH-CAMERON | SUCCESSION • MERYL STREEP | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING •… pic.twitter.com/4eWx4gwp1A — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Song

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Song - Motion Picture: • “ADDICTED TO ROMANCE” — SHE CAME TO ME | Bruce Springsteen • “DANCE THE NIGHT” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin • “I'M JUST KEN” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew… pic.twitter.com/kCOzFIQO4Z — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Supporting Male Actor TV

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Supporting Male Actor - Television: • BILLY CRUDUP | THE MORNING SHOW • MATTHEW MACFADYEN | SUCCESSION • JAMES MARSDEN | JURY DUTY • EBON MOSS–BACHRACH | THE BEAR • ALAN RUCK | SUCCESSION • ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD |… pic.twitter.com/fJXL6Lmvuw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Picture Non English

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language: • ANATOMY OF A FALL | FRANCE • FALLEN LEAVES | FINLAND • IO CAPITANO | ITALY • PAST LIVES | USA • SOCIETY OF THE SNOW | SPAIN • THE ZONE OF INTEREST | UNITED KINGDOM / USA pic.twitter.com/MejOkWFsGF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best TV Female Actor/Musical

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series: • RACHEL BROSNAHAN | THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL • QUINTA BRUNSON | ABBOTT ELEMENTARY • AYO EDEBIRI | THE BEAR • ELLE FANNING | THE GREAT • SELENA GOMEZ | ONLY… pic.twitter.com/dWemWvZiUf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Female Actor / Motion Picture

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy: • FANTASIA BARRINO | THE COLOR PURPLE • JENNIFER LAWRENCE | NO HARD FEELINGS • NATALIE PORTMAN | MAY DECEMBER • ALMA PÖYSTI | FALLEN LEAVES • MARGOT ROBBIE | BARBIE… pic.twitter.com/Bh1xVuqJf0 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Limited Series

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: • ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE • BEEF • DAISY JONES & THE SIX • FARGO • FELLOW TRAVELERS • LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY pic.twitter.com/aKh1PwQ9SX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best Score

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Score – Motion Picture: • JERSKIN FENDRIX | POOR THINGS • LUDWIG GÖRANSSON | OPPENHEIMER • JOE HISAISHI | THE BOY AND THE HERON • MICA LEVI | THE ZONE OF INTEREST • DANIEL PEMBERTON | SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE… pic.twitter.com/xrq0ENPXPh — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

Best TV Male Actor Drama Series

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series: • BRIAN COX | SUCCESSION • KIERAN CULKIN | SUCCESSION • GARY OLDMAN | SLOW HORSES • PEDRO PASCAL | THE LAST OF US • JEREMY STRONG | SUCCESSION • DOMINIC WEST | THE CROWN pic.twitter.com/9D4Q8aqLIB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)