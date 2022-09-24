Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher has died at the age of 88. The actress, who passed away on September 23, had won an Academy Award for the portrayal of Nurse Ratched in the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. She breathed her last at her home in Montdurausse, France. Raju Srivastava Dies at 58; Family Confirms Demise of Popular Comedian Who Was Admitted to AIIMS in August.

Louise Fletcher Passes Away

Oscar winner Louise Fletcher has passed away at the age of 88. She is best known for her iconic role as Nurse Ratched in ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST (1975). pic.twitter.com/jwBpq0nqfr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 24, 2022

