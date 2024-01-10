Greta Gerwig responded to Jo Koy's joke about the Barbie movie at the Golden Globes by acknowledging he wasn't entirely off the mark. She admitted there had been some criticism toward the film and highlighted that Barbie being the first mass-produced doll with breasts validated Koy's comment. Gerwig mentioned on BBC Radio 4 that the movie featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie was unconventional since it revolved around a plastic doll lacking character or a story, existing primarily as a canvas for projection. She said, “Well, you know, he’s not wrong. She’s the first doll that was mass produced with breasts so he was right on.” Golden Globes 2024: Barbie Wins Inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award.

Greta Gerwig Talks About Joy Koy's Comments About Barbie:

