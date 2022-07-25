Just like with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qauntumania, the first teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has leaked online too. The teaser features first look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock and also teases the appearance of Baby Rocket. The trailer also features the appearance of Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary. Marvel Studios is also doing its best to take down every upload of the trailer right now as well. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 releases in theatres on May 5, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Borat 2 Star Maria Bakalova Cast as Cosmo In James Gunn's Marvel Film!

Check Out The Tweet:

A Tweet Mentioning the Leak (Photo Credit: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)