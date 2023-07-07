Hailee Steinfeld and rumoured boyfriend Hailee Steinfeld couldn't keep their hands off each other as the couple were spotted sharing a steamy kiss during their vacation in Mexico. The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star looked stunning as well in a red bikini while she got cozy alongside the NFL quarterback. Hailee Steinfeld Makes Heads Turn in Denim Shirt and Thigh-High Slit Skirt at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s LA Premiere (View Pics).

Check Out Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Photos from Mexico:

hailee steinfeld and josh allen recently pic.twitter.com/HMwfvXklvs — archive steinfeld (@archiveshailee) July 7, 2023

hailee steinfeld is THE hot girl summer pic.twitter.com/uiI8mvYC5A — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) July 7, 2023

AWESOME: Buffalo #Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his new girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld enjoying themselves in Mexico 👏 (Via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/g6kRKHfw86 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)