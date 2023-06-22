Harry Styles was performing at the Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, when he decided to ‘stall’ his performance. The singer, who is on his “Love On Tour” show, paused his performance so a pregnant fan can use the restroom. The TikTok video clip is winning hearts, courtesy Harry’s sweetest gesture. He is hear saying, “If you go for a wee, I'm going to stall the show.” Harry even promised her saying, “You won’t miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing”. Harry Styles Reveals Gender of a Fan’s Unborn Baby During Wembley Concert in London! (Watch Video).

Harry Styles Pauses Show For Pregnant Fan

