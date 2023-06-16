You simply can't deny Harry Styles' charm. He is loved by all for his nature, humbleness and his crazy ideas. During an ongoing concert at Wembley in London, the 29-year-old English singer revealed the gender of his fan’s unborn baby. Now that's uncommon, right? Not at all. The "As It Was" singer do have a segment during his shows where he randomly picks up any sign from the crowd and completes the task written on it. In this case he picked up a gender reveal balloon and he popped it. Harry Styles Gets Hit in the Groin By Water Bottle Thrown by Fan; Check Out His Hilarious Response (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

Harry Styles does gender reveal for a fan at his London show. pic.twitter.com/CHWbAA7S6X — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)