Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Now, owing to the same, the makers should technically plan for a Barbie sequel, however director Greta Gerwig doesn't want fans to get their hopes up for Barbie 2 just yet. In an interview, the director said, "I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero." Barbie: Conservatives Burn Barbie Dolls, Demand Boycott of Margot Robbie-Starrer for Its Alleged 'Anti-Men' and Queer Agenda.

Greta Gerwig Says No to Barbie Sequel:

Greta Gerwig reveals she’s not planning a #Barbie sequel at the moment. pic.twitter.com/XeF6qFHSLT — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)