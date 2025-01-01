Justin Baldoni has dragged Ryan Reynolds into his USD 250 million lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the Deadpool star of berating him for allegedly fat-shaming Blake Lively. The confrontation reportedly took place at Lively and Reynolds' New York City penthouse last year during the production of the film It Ends With Us. Baldoni claimed the clash occurred after he asked a trainer about Lively’s weight before filming a scene involving a lift. Despite rehearsing with a stunt double, Lively refused to perform the sequence. The incident is said to have led to Lively’s sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni, filed last month. ‘It Ends With Us’ Conflict: Justin Baldoni Sues New York Times for USD 250 Million Over Blake Lively Coverage, News Organisation Responds.

Justin Baldoni Alleges Harsh Confrontation With Ryan Reynolds Over Body-Shaming Incident With Blake Lively

