It Ends With Us movie adaptation has been generating endless buzz, and it's not just due to the sub-par plot. The ongoing Blake-Baldoni conflict has taken a new turn. Justin Baldoni, who stars in the film, has now filed a USD 250 million lawsuit against The New York Times. This lawsuit adds to the drama surrounding the film, keeping fans and critics alike on edge as the legal battle unfolds. This lawsuit was filed after the newspaper published an article on December 21, titled “'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.” Now the news organisation responds to Justin's lawsuit. Justin Baldoni Sued by Former Publicist Stephanie Jones for Breach of Contract Amid Blake Lively Misconduct Allegations.

Justin Baldoni Files USD 250 Million Lawsuit Against The New York Times, News Organisation Responds

The New York Times has responded to Justin Baldoni's $250 million lawsuit over its Blake Lively story. "The role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead. Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands… pic.twitter.com/SAn5HaJC0G — Variety (@Variety) January 1, 2025

