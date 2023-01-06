In a new Instagram post, She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil calls out Rishi Sunak after the United Kingdom Prime Minister and his government tried stopping people from going on a union strike and introduced anti-strike laws. Frustrated with him, Jamil called the Prime Minister an "out of touch, right wing, tosser," and headlined the post with "F*** RISHI SUNAK." Continuing on in the caption, she also told them to stop blaming immigrants. UK PM Rishi Sunak Pledges To Halve Inflation and Boost Economy in First Big Policy Speech.

Check Out the Post:

A Screenshot of Jameela Jamil's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

