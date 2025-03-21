Jan Schwieterman, best known for playing Kurt Bozwell in the 1997 comedy film Good Burger, has died at the age of 52. The actor passed away on February 28 after a battle with stage four cancer. He breathed his last at the Mercy Hospital in Washington. The heartbreaking news of his passing was shared by the actor's brother Chad which read, "Rest in peace brother. We love you and miss you." Schwieterman played the villain Kurt Bozwell in Good Burger, directed by Brian Robbins, which also starred Ket Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. Kevyn Major Howard Dies at 69; Canadian Actor Was Most Popular for His Role in ‘Full Metal Jacket’.

‘Good Burger’ Star Jan Schwieterman No More

Nickelodeon actor, Jan Patrick “J.P.” Schwieterman, who played the villain in Good Burger, died from stage 4 cancer on Feb. 28 at age 52. It is just now being widely revealed to the public. pic.twitter.com/oWlbok6X61 — Come On Now Katt (@ViralShid) March 21, 2025

