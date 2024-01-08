Golden Globes 2024: Jo Koy Trolled for His Monologue on Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep and Other Celebs at the Award Ceremony; Netizens ‘Roast’ the Host on X

Jo Koy’s stint as the host of the 2024 Golden Globes took an unexpected turn, as he aimed to infuse the evening with laughter but found himself at the center of online trolling.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 08, 2024 09:20 AM IST

It was Jo Koy’s first gig at the Golden Globes! The comedian and actor hosted the Golden Globes Awards ceremony for the first time ever and he tried his best to turn the evening into laughter-filled moments. However, it seems like he got ‘roasted’ instead. Several videos of the 52-year-old from the event have surfaced online, giving a glimpse of his unfiltered monologue. From making Meryl Streep do Wakanda Forever salute to taking shot at Taylor Swift and more, check out how netizens trolled and roasted Jo Koy over his ‘jokes’ at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globes 2024: Taylor Swift Casually Sips Drink During Jo Koy's 'Fewer Camera Shots' and 'NFL' Joke (Watch Video).

OOOPS..!!

Margot Robbie Fans

That Reaction

OOOPS..!!

Margot Robbie Fans

That Reaction

Uh-Ohh

Do You Agree?

The Host's Nightmare

The Monologue Not Working Well

Meryl's Face Though

LOL

What Do You Think?

