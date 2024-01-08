Golden Globes 2024: Jo Koy Trolled for His Monologue on Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep and Other Celebs at the Award Ceremony; Netizens ‘Roast’ the Host on X

It was Jo Koy’s first gig at the Golden Globes! The comedian and actor hosted the Golden Globes Awards ceremony for the first time ever and he tried his best to turn the evening into laughter-filled moments. However, it seems like he got ‘roasted’ instead. Several videos of the 52-year-old from the event have surfaced online, giving a glimpse of his unfiltered monologue. From making Meryl Streep do Wakanda Forever salute to taking shot at Taylor Swift and more, check out how netizens trolled and roasted Jo Koy over his ‘jokes’ at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globes 2024: Taylor Swift Casually Sips Drink During Jo Koy's 'Fewer Camera Shots' and 'NFL' Joke (Watch Video).

OOOPS..!!

taylor be like “oh look! a piece of shit” *points camera at jo koy* pic.twitter.com/4Wx0fTt7pE — vik⸆⸉ (@vinylswift89) January 8, 2024

Margot Robbie Fans

jo koy when i catch you for that barbie boob joke #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ddnETP00RN — hails (@hailsmccloskey) January 8, 2024

That Reaction

HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE 💀💀💀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S — maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024

Uh-Ohh

everyone live tweeting this jo koy monologue #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EjzYZWwIER — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 8, 2024

Do You Agree?

jo koy never booking another hosting gig again after this… pic.twitter.com/zioRJYRpzc — aram (@aramnotagoat) January 8, 2024

The Host's Nightmare

Jo Koy checking his Twitter before bed pic.twitter.com/8z6jO5qsUP — Sethsfilmreviews (@sethsfilmreview) January 8, 2024

The Monologue Not Working Well

Me every time Jo Koy comes on stage pic.twitter.com/I2tb3w5uME — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) January 8, 2024

Meryl's Face Though

Jo Koy making Meryl Streep do Wakanda Forever………. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zLQiY4G0OQ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

LOL

Jo Koy hosting the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/kvaQE3nk6n — Emily (@emilybernay) January 8, 2024

What Do You Think?

Jo Koy at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/Y65cnisOiX — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 8, 2024

