Recently, Jennifer Lopez caused outrage among fans after an old video showing her spitting gum into her assistant's hand on a New York City street went viral on social media. The clip, from six years ago, resurfaced, showing Lopez and a friend walking in the city. Viewers were shocked by the behaviour, suggesting Lopez could have disposed of the gum differently, even if it was part of a movie scene. While some defended her, saying it's common on movie sets, others found it unacceptable. Fans expressed disgust at the former Hustlers star's "rude" and "nasty" behaviour. Check out the video below! Jennifer Lopez Enjoys a Cosy Night Out With Ben Affleck at the LA Lakers Game (View Pics).

Jennifer Lopez Spits On Her Assistant's Hand In This Old Viral Video

Here's JLO spitting chewing gum into her assistant's hand in the middle of New York City. Such rude and nasty behavior. There is no reason to treat your employees like this. pic.twitter.com/W10gdTqOJK — Brunito (@ThePopStage) March 24, 2024

Netizens' Reaction

Exactly, she could’ve asked for a tissue. But instead she displayed her real nasty diva behavior with an employee who didn’t deserve such treatment. — Brunito (@ThePopStage) March 25, 2024

Yes, they’re filming in the middle of New York where you can find a trash can at every corner. She could’ve used a tissue at least. This being common for celebrities doesn’t make it right. It’s still nasty and rude. — Brunito (@ThePopStage) March 25, 2024

I’m worried about the poor assistant who has to cope with JLO’s nasty behavior every day. She could’ve put the gum in a trash can herself. Don’t know what Shakira has to do with this. And I know damn well Shakira could never treat her people like this. — Brunito (@ThePopStage) March 24, 2024

She could’ve used a tissue at least and then hand it to her assistant. This being usual for celebrities doesn’t make it right. It’s still nasty and rude. — Brunito (@ThePopStage) March 25, 2024

That’s the real JLO. Nasty and rude. — Brunito (@ThePopStage) March 24, 2024

