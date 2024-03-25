Recently, Jennifer Lopez caused outrage among fans after an old video showing her spitting gum into her assistant's hand on a New York City street went viral on social media. The clip, from six years ago, resurfaced, showing Lopez and a friend walking in the city. Viewers were shocked by the behaviour, suggesting Lopez could have disposed of the gum differently, even if it was part of a movie scene. While some defended her, saying it's common on movie sets, others found it unacceptable. Fans expressed disgust at the former Hustlers star's "rude" and "nasty" behaviour. Check out the video below! Jennifer Lopez Enjoys a Cosy Night Out With Ben Affleck at the LA Lakers Game (View Pics).

Jennifer Lopez Spits On Her Assistant's Hand In This Old Viral Video

Netizens' Reaction 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)