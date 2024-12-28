Hollywood star Tom Cruise's upcoming film with Oscar-winning director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu will open in American theatres on October 2, 2026, studio Warner Bros has announced. The film marks Inarritu's first English-language film since the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer The Revenant in 2015, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline. The untitled project is about the "most powerful man in the world" who embarks on a "frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything”, according to the official logline. For the movie, Inarritu is once again collaborating with his Birdman co-writers Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone, with Sabina Berman also sharing a screenwriting credit. In addition to Cruise, the movie will feature Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed. Tom Cruise Honoured with US Navy’s Top Civilian Award for Impactful Navy-Inspired Films.

Warner Bros has also announced new release dates for a host of major films, including Matt Reeves' The Batman 2, which will now open in theatres on October 1, 2027. The film, which will see Robert Pattinson returning as the caped crusader, was earlier scheduled to be released on October 2, 2026.

The studio has swapped the openings of Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 and Ryan Coogler's “Sinners”. Mickey 17, also starring Pattinson, moves from April 18, 2025, to March 7, 2025. Sinners, which reunites Hollywood star Michael B Jordan, has taken the slot of April 18. Mickey 17 is Joon Ho's first film since the multiple Oscar-winning Korean movie Parasite. The movie features Pattinson as an “expendable” constantly sent to perform dangerous jobs on an ice planet that frequently get him killed. But things get messy when one of the expendables survives a mission that was meant to kill him and he gets entangled with the latest iteration of himself. Tom Cruise Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Orchestral Concert at Royal Albert Hall in London (Watch Video).

The film, based on a book by Edward Ashton, also stars Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Naomi Ackie. Sinners is written and directed by Coogler. It centres on twin brothers — both played by Jordan — who return to their New Orleans hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. The movie's cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell.