Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8 at the age of 73 after a battle with breast cancer. The news of the four-time Grammy winner singer-actress’ death was confirmed by her husband, John Easterling. John Travolta took to Instagram and paid heartfelt tribute to his Grease co-star. He mentioned in his post, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.” Roseanna Christiansen Dies at 71.

John Travolta Pays Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Remembering Sandy

John Travolta has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her passing. “You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.” pic.twitter.com/exgGhiBSJs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)