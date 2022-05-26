Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial court proceedings will kick off for Day 23 soon. Earlier on Day 22, Depp's metadata expert stated that the colors in photos of Heard were modified by an editor. He presented a comparison for the jury, showing the exact same exhibit photos have clear differences. Here's the LIVE streaming video of the court proceedings entirely from the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia. Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial Day 22 – Watch Live Streaming and Coverage of Court Proceedings From Virginia.

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)