Multiple videos going viral on social media show Oreos withstanding prolonged blowtorch blasts. The viral clips have sparked concern among people, with many claiming that Oreo cookies are laced with poison while some say they contain cancer-causing chemicals. The debate began after a video on X showed Oreos being blowtorched; however, the cookies continue to remain intact despite efforts to ignite them. "Oreo cookies laced with cancer-causing flame retardant chemicals that even a blow torch can't ignite?" a user asked. However, Grok said that the ingredients in Oreos that would help them stay intact when burned include sugar, palm oil or canal oil, soy lecithin and cocoa. "The reason an Oreo wafer doesn’t burn when exposed to a blowtorch is due to its composition and structure," an artificial intelligence (AI) said. The development comes after several users said that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mondelez (Oreo owner) for making false claims that its products are "100% Sustainably Sourced". As per the lawsuit, the company is allegedly using cocoa, which is harvested with child and child-slave labour. Besides, the cocoa supply chain of Mondelez is also accused of devastating rainforests in West Africa.

🚨Oreo cookies laced with cancer causing flame retardant chemicals that even a blow torch can't ignite? ⚠️“A class action lawsuit was filed against Mondelez (Oreos owner) for making false claims that its products are "100% Sustainably Sourced". ⚠️ The lawsuit alleges that… pic.twitter.com/IBSTEc8Qt1 — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) December 20, 2024

🚨‼️POISON ALERT ☣️ 🚨OREOS UNDER FIRE: WHAT’S REALLY IN YOUR COOKIE? Are Oreo cookies laced with cancer-causing flame retardant chemicals so potent even a blow torch can’t ignite them? A new class action lawsuit against Mondelez, Oreo’s parent company, raises serious… pic.twitter.com/MvmKqrf6t7 — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) December 20, 2024

According to Grok: The ingredients in Oreos that would help them stay intact when burned include: - **Sugar**: High sugar content can caramelize and char, forming a protective layer. - **Palm and/or Canola Oil**: These oils can contribute to the cookie's structure and… — David G (@dguy) December 20, 2024

