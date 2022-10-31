During her most recent performance, Katy Perry seemed to have a twitch in her eye as she used her hand to set it back right. Sending fans into a frenzy with many being concerned about her health, the "Firework" singer set the record straight by saying that it was a "broke doll eye party trick" and saying she is inviting everyone concerned to come see it live in Vegas next year. Katy Perry Birthday Special: 5 of the Most Inspirational Songs From the Harleys in Hawaii Singer.

Check Out the Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)