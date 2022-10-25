Katy Perry is highly recognised for her influence on 2010's pop music and rightfully so. Her songs have been lauded for years and have landed her Billboard music Awards, American Music Awards, four Guinness World Records and more. It's surprising Katy started out as a gospel singer and grew up in a strict household with firm religious beliefs, where non religious music wasn't allowed. Katy Perry Wishes Orlando Bloom on His 45th Birthday With an Adorable Note, Says ‘You Are the Love and Light of My Life’.

But I guess Katy's life had different plans and I'm sure many are glad it did. With her songwriting and singing, she has not only broken records and proved herself to be an adept musician, but also inspires her fans with the messages Katy puts out through her songs. As she turns 38 today, let's take a look at 5 of her most inspirational tracks that were not only great hits, but also touched the heart of millions. Happy Birthday to Katy! Katy Perry Teases New Album After Her Las Vegas Residency Wraps.

Part Of Me

Roar

Firework

Rise

Wide Awake

This concludes the list of some of Katy's inspirational songs that certainly have the power to help someone make it through those tough times. She is currently one of the judges on American Idol, and is residing in Kentucky which she describes as living in a bubble that's completely outside of Hollywood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2022 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).