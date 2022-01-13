Katy Perry took to her Instagram and wished partner Orlando Bloom with bunch of sweet pictures, videos and an adorable note. She wrote, "Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

