When Marvel decided not to recast T'Challa for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever amidst Chadwick Boseman's untimely and tragic death, the studio received quite a lot of flack for it online. Explaining their reasons behind it, Kevin Feige has revealed that "it was too soon" to recast T'Challa as the world was still processing Chadwick's death. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Teaser Makes Us Miss Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright’s Shuri Takes the Legacy Forward (Watch Video)

Check Out the Tweet:

Kevin Feige Added:

“Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window ... The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story”https://t.co/C9W3YsZIpr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 26, 2022

