Kim Kardashian did not shy away from sharing a few personal deets of her relationship with ex Pete Davidson. As in the latest episode of The Kardashians, she revealed that she and Davidson had sex in front of a fireplace to honour her grandma MJ. "My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'” she recalled telling Davidson. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Communicate With Each Other Only Through Assistants - Reports.

Check It Out:

Kim Kardashian reveals that she and Pete Davidson had sex by a fireplace to honor her grandma: “My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace, and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor” pic.twitter.com/aEtz8TsrGE — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 13, 2022

