Kim Kardashian openly discussed her experience with a psoriasis flare-up in a recent sequence of Instagram Stories videos. Within these clips, she provided a close-up view of a red, inflamed patch of skin on her shin. "My psoriasis is really acting up, you guys. It's spreading all over my leg, and I'm not sure why. I need to find a solution," she expressed in one video. Overlaying the footage, the text conveyed her discomfort, "This is really painful. I can't pinpoint any triggers, and my diet hasn't changed. I've attempted numerous remedies. Psoriasis is incredibly challenging." Kim Kardashian Shouts 'Stop' After Her Son Saint West Shows Middle Finger to Paps (Watch Viral Video).

What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a skin condition characterised by patches of red, scaly, and inflamed skin. It occurs when the immune system is overactive, causing rapid growth of skin cells. Psoriasis symptoms typically come and go in cycles, with flare-ups lasting for weeks to months, followed by periods of remission.

Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Chronic Disease:

Kim Kardashian Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

