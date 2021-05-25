The maverick filmmaker Edgar Wright is all set to return to the big screen with what is his first foray into horror. Last Night in Soho is a psychological horror thriller, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Rita Tushingham, Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg in her last screen appearance. Going by the trailer the movie is about a young fashion designer who somehow goes back in time and be a jazz singer, but this time-travel comes with terrifying consequences.

Watch the Trailer:

