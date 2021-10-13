Blue Origin is all set to launch William Shatner into space today in its New Shepard rocket. The Hollywood star, who is popularly known as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek films and TV series, will be one of a four-person crew sent into orbit. You can watch the live feed of the same in the link below.

Watch LIVE:

LIVE: New Shepard blasts off with 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner aboard https://t.co/aH3hyTMvDg — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

