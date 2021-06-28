After an amazing response to the first few episodes of Loki. Marvel unveiled a new mid-season sneak peek of the show. The new promo gives an insight into what will happen with Tom Hiddleston's character next, and it totally will blow your mind,

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)