Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2 is officially in works but director Kate Herron who has helmed the first season will no more be a part of the show. Sources suggest that the studio is still searching for a top director to appoint for the Marvel show and fans are eagerly excited to know the name of the new filmmaker assigned to Tom Hiddleston's project.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#Loki S2 is now in development The search for a new director will begin shortly (via @Collider) pic.twitter.com/J7SwbtPRDC — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 19, 2021

