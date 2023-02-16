Lucky Hank is an upcoming series on AMC+ that stars Bob Odenkirk as the main lead. His character William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, is a bitter, angry and anarchist English Department chairman. And he tries to cope with his midlife crisis while teaching at the underfunded Railton College. His life begins to unravel and so does his wife's as they question the choices they made, in this hilarious and chaotic series. Bob Odenkirk Reflects on No Longer Playing Saul Goodman, Says 'I Know That Was Probably the Role of My Lifetime'.

Watch Lucky Hank Trailer Here:

