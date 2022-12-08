James Wan and a creepy doll is a combo that will never go wrong, and in his produced collaboration with Blumhouse, M3GAN seems to deliver on the promise. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the film is receiving some early praise with many calling the film "totally bonkers" and hailing the titular animatronic doll as the next "horror icon". Here are some of the reactions. Eight M3GANs Dancing to Taylor Swift's 'It's Nice to Have a Friend' Is the Best Thing You'll See On Internet Today (Watch Video).

Next Great Horror Icon!

#M3GAN delivers our next great horror icon. The first film in a long time to make the best out of the "killer doll" story while still carving its own tasteful personality. It's the perfect balance of eeriness & dark humor. Like Malignant, the film rightfully earns all the camp. pic.twitter.com/gTppN8NXez — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) December 8, 2022

A Blast!

I saw #M3GAN last night (and did some awesome interviews this morning) and it's a blast. The story beats are pretty much exactly what you'd expect, but M3gan herself is an instant icon and the tone is top notch. I laughed my ass off so many times, yet it remained dark throughout. pic.twitter.com/3MxnEdJ5SK — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) December 8, 2022

Thrilling!

Nothing can prepare you for the wild ride that is #M3GAN. It’s an absolute laugh riot that also successfully balances horror and drama, weaving themes of loss, grief, and trauma. A thrilling and thoroughly entertaining addition to the killer doll sub-genre. pic.twitter.com/BcWZJ17L3A — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 8, 2022

Incredibly Awesome!

I have experienced the wonder that is #M3GAN and it is good. Much more serious than I expected! There are real issues in there but then, yes, it's got a wacky, amazing, hilarious AI doll at the center that's incredibly awesome. A tad imbalanced, but a hell of a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/sfij6w1xeR — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 8, 2022

Darkly Comedic!

M3GAN is bizarre & totally bonkers. A darkly comedic take on how modern technology can consume & take over our lives. While #M3GAN delivers kills, chills & laughs, it is M3GAN’s singing & sweet dance moves that standout as the films most memorable moments. A cult classic is born. pic.twitter.com/rXZTy8FBmc — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) December 8, 2022

