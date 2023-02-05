Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple tied knot on January 28 at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The star-studded wedding ceremony and reception was attended by David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek and others. The singer-songwriter has shared glimpses of his wedding day and many more pictures from the big day have gone viral on the internet. Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Get Married in Miami – Reports.

Marc Anthony And Nadia Ferreira Wedding Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Ferreira (@nadiatferreira)

Marc-Nadia Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JastrzabPost.pl 🦅 (@jastrzabpost.pl)

