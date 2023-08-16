Greta Gerwig's Barbie has surpassed The Dark Knight to become the highest-grossing domestic release in Warner Bros history. Reportedly, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's film has grossed $537.4 million at the domestic box office compared to The Dark Knight (2008) which stands at $534.9 million. Congo to team Barbie! Barbie: After Kuwait, Algeria Bans Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling’s Film For Promoting Homosexuality.

Barbie Creates History:

#Barbie officially becomes the highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie in HISTORY at the domestic box office, surpassing 'The Dark Knight.' pic.twitter.com/ea5zbIBYah — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)