Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to express his concern over the situations in Afghanistan. Sharing a Washington Post news piece, said that the situations in the country are dire.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

We have a responsibility to secure the Kabul airport and get out the Afghani human rights and women’s rights advocates that have been our partners there. Especially the women and their families. This situation is dire. https://t.co/G413rRkBJk — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)