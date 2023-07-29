Mark Zuckerberg decided to attend Taylor Swift's concert but before that it was very important that he check his 13 emails, you know being a CEO and all. Dressed in a light pink t-shirt with decoration around his eye in the shape of a heart and wearing multiple bracelets, Mark posted a photo on his Instagram story. Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and Wife Taylor Dome Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme During Singer's Eras Tour.

View Mark's Pic:

Mark Zuckerberg is attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tonight. pic.twitter.com/lLT8AhzGeo — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)