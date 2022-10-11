Marvel Studios has reportedly shut down pre-production on Mahershala Ali's Blade. Set to start production at the end of this year to make its November 2023 release, everything was turned upside-down when director Basim Tariq was removed from the project and Moon Knight scribe Beau DeMayo was brought in to rewrite the script from scratch. Blade now has a new release date of September 6, 2024, as Marvel Studios try searching for a new director. Marvel Shifts Release Dates of Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Check Out the Tweet:

Marvel is shutting down pre-production on #Blade as they continue their search for a new director and develop the script (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/wU02125LgZ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)