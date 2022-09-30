Marvel series Armor Wars which was announced during Disney’s Investor Day presentation in late 2020 is now being redeveloped as a feature film. Reports suggest that the studio 'realized that a feature was better suited for the project.' Don Cheadle, stars as Colonel James 'Rhodey; Rhodes aka War Machine in the MCU flick. Armor Wars: Writer Yassir Lester Confirms Don Cheadle's Marvel Series Is Still Coming Out After Its Absence At SDCC 2022.

Check It Out:

#ArmorWars starring Don Cheadle is being changed from a TV series into a movie 🍿 (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/wrh9lbXY2d — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)