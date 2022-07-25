Just the past day, Marvel Studios shocked the world as it unveiled the next two phases for the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con. However, many people took notice of Don Cheadle's Armor Wars not being up there on the slate which made people think that the show was cancelled. That doesn't seem to be the case as the head writer for the show Yassir Lester has confirmed on his Instagram story that it is still coming out. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Tenoch Huerta's Namor Makes An Impressive Debut in This First Look at Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Source:

Yassir Lester confirms ‘ARMOR WARS’ is still coming out. pic.twitter.com/oJlpIwsr1p — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

