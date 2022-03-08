Matt Reeves recently revealed in an interview that the GCPD series has evolved into a show set in Arkham. Matt Reeves has talked about how he wants to incorporate more horror elements here. He describes it like a "horror movie set in Arkham." This is not the only spinoff in development, a show based on Colin Farrells Penguin is also being developed.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Matt Reeves says #TheBatman spinoff series on the GCPD 'evolved' into an Arkham series "It's like a horror movie ... a haunted house that is Arkham" (via @TheCyberNerds) pic.twitter.com/7JiQXGgBLj — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 7, 2022

