Ahead of Christmas 2021, Ed Sheeran and Elton John have surprised fans with a festive track titled Merry Christmas. The track is fun to watch and will make you eager for the snowy fest. The song definitely spreads holiday cheer and will get you in a festive mood. The video is sweet and has all the elements to be a superhit. In a nutshell, it's a perfect X-Mas track for fans by the two artists.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)