MGM Resorts swiftly dismissed rumours suggesting that singer Bruno Mars owed the casino over $ 50 million in gambling debt. According to NewsNation, Mars used a significant portion of his $ 90 million annual earnings from MGM residencies to pay off this purported debt. The hospitality and casino giant asserted that any speculation about Mars being financially obligated to MGM is false. The hotel also emphasised its pride in its relationship with Mars, labelling him as one of the world's most captivating performers, and expressed eagerness to continue collaborating with him to deliver unforgettable experiences for their guests. Bruno Mars Cancels Tel Aviv Concert After Israel Declares War With Hamas.

Bruno Mars Is Not Under Any Debt