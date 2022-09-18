Canelo Alvarez to take on Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time as this epic rivalry continues in Las Vegas. Hollywood Star Michael B Jordan of Creed was present during the main even as you can see in the picture below: Michael B Jordan’s Creed III Release Date Moved to March 2023

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Michael B Jordan is in the ring for tonight’s Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin fight. pic.twitter.com/eePPKitBNI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)