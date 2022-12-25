Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown surely stunned in a new photo as the actress took to Instagram to wish her fans Merry Christmas! Fitted in a red bikini, the star uploaded the photo with just the caption of "Merry Christmas." The actress surely did turn a few heads with this look. Christmas 2022: From Dwayne Johnson to Hugh Jackman, 7 Celebs Who Celebrated X-Mas With Their Loved Ones in a Special Way.

Check Out the Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)