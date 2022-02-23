Last week during Paramount's investors call, it was announced that Star Trek 4 would go into production this year, with most of the cast returning. Well recent information has sort of made things confusing. Apparently most of the returning actors didn't even know the film was being announced or would begin shooting this year. The script also hasn't been finalised yet and the film still awaits a green light.

Check Out The Details:

Most of the 'Star Trek' actors were reportedly not aware an announcement for another film was coming or that they would be in it They were certainly not told it would film by the end of the year The script is still being worked on and there is no green light or budget in place pic.twitter.com/JR99exwgZV — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)